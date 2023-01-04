Lockdown at Fraser Valley prison enters day 2: Correctional Services of Canada

A federal prison in the Fraser Valley has been under a lockdown since Monday, and the Correctional Service of Canada says operations won’t resume until a search is complete.

Mountain Institution in Agassiz, about 128 kilometres from Vancouver, went into lockdown on Jan. 2 to so staff could “conduct an exceptional search,” the CSC wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates.”

Visits have been suspended at Mountain Institution until the search is over, according to the release.

The Agassiz prison was locked down in July 2022 for

While authorities have provided few details about the lockdown, the CSC says it is “committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions.”

Mountain Institution was placed under a lockdown back in July in order for staff to "conduct an exceptional search" as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.