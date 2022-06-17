Lockdown at East Vancouver school prompted by axe prop, police say

A tense lockdown at an East Vancouver high school this week was triggered by a student carrying an axe that was intended as a prop, according to police.

Officers placed Killarney Secondary on lockdown Thursday morning after receiving reports there was someone armed with a weapon inside the school.

They searched the building classroom by classroom before finally confirming students were safe.

On Friday, the Vancouver Police Department revealed the reports involved an axe, which investigators have since determined was "a prop being carried by a student for a school project."

"We applaud the quick thinking and co-operation of all staff and students who believed this was an active threat in the school," the department wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, authorities are still investigating a bear spray incident that prompted an evacuation at Killarney the previous day.

Police said two teenagers entered the school, tried to assault a student, then let off bear spray, which forced about 2,000 students from their classes.

Nearly two dozen students and teachers were "contaminated" by the noxious substance, according to police, and a number were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Authorities have identified two teenagers believed to be responsible for the incident, neither of whom are Killarney students.