Lockdown at East Vancouver school prompted by axe prop, police say

Vancouver police officers are seen outside Killarney Secondary School on June 16, 2022 after receiving reports of someone carrying a weapon. Vancouver police officers are seen outside Killarney Secondary School on June 16, 2022 after receiving reports of someone carrying a weapon.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener