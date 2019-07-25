

Alyse Kotyk , CTV News Vancouver





A mayor in northern Manitoba is warning his residents to stay vigilant as his town has become the focal point in a nationwide manhunt for two B.C. teens charged with second-degree murder.

In Gillam, Man. an armoured RCMP vehicle is near the town office, extra officers are in the area, road checks have been established and police dogs are being used.

It's all something Mayor Dwayne Forman has never seen in his town before.

"A couple years back we had a scare with a polar bear but this is definitely a step up from that," he said.

"Some people are highly concerned."

RCMP say Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18 have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was discovered last Friday near Dease Lake, B.C. close to where the first vehicle they had been driving was found abandoned and burned.

The two teens are also suspects in the homicides of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese after their bodies were discovered over 400 kilometres away on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway.

On Monday evening, a car had been discovered burned and abandoned near Fox Lake Cree Nation – a community about 55 kilometres northeast of Gillam.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mounties confirmed that the vehicle was linked to the teens, focusing the manhunt to the area.

As the search continues, Forman is giving some tips to Gillam residents to stay safe.

"Travel within the community in pairs or groups an keep your eye out if you see anybody," he said.

"Ensure that everything's locked. Your door, don' t leave your keys in the vehicle, lock your doors at all times of the day and stay safe, keep your family safe."

Mounties are reminding the public to consider McLeod and Schmegelsky dangerous and to immediately contact 911 if they're spotted, rather than approaching the teens.

McLeod is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is described as 6'4", about 170 pounds, with sandy brown hair.

None of the charges against them have been proven in court.

With files from CTV News Winnipeg's Jeff Keele

RCMP checkstop at the 280/290 junction between Gillam and Fox Lake Cree Nation. pic.twitter.com/FdYDMoeXL3 — Jeff Keele (@jeffkeelectv) July 24, 2019