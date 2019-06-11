

Jim Fong, CTV News Vancouver





Experts from Facebook and Instagram were in Vancouver on Tuesday to help local businesses with their online platform.

More than 500 people attended the event at the Vancouver Pinnacle Marriott Hotel.

They were there to learn how they can better promote their business on social media.

Tricks like how to better use the tools on Facebook and photography for products were all discussed.

"I think one of the main things I learned is to invest in my camera and learning how to photograph our jewelry beautifully so that we can present our best brand image to our customers," said Melanie Auld, a presenter who runs Melanie Auld Jewelry.

Karla Davis from the Better Business Bureau was also there to see how they can better reach their consumers.

"Social media has taken over pretty much everything in terms of how we interact with each other. How we market (and) how we share our businesses, product and services," said Davis.

"So an opportunity to find out how you can maximize this platform. Not just Facebook but Instagram is a great way and tool for businesses and small businesses. In fact because that’s how businesses communicate with their consumers."

There are also mini seminars on educating politicians to better engage with their constituents using Facebook. Plus training on how the media can grow their audience online.

Vancouver is part of a six-city tour across Canada, with the last stop in Calgary.