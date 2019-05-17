

CTV News Vancouver





The latest collection from a local artist uses pieces of Metro Vancouver's history to tell a story.

Benjamin Lumb's collection, called "New Life," uses salvaged metal and other materials to explore "the memory, form and history of forgotten objects."

His pieces use discarded materials from shipwrecks and old buildings, as well as donated goods.

He said he's been inspired by his friends, and by the ability to create new conversations through his work.

"As I went deeper into the piece, I thought about the opportunities that people are attracted to, and the beginnings and the lives people are in search of, and things that happen when people are attracted to those opportunities, and the positives and the negatives," Lumb said Thursday.

"It just so happens that this piece is inspired through objects from Vancouver's past."

His work is on display at the Grosvenor Ambleside building on Bellevue Avenue in West Vancouver.