Loaded guns seized during traffic stop in Kootenays

A routine traffic stop in the Kootenays recently led to the seizure of two loaded handguns recently, authorities say.

An officer with the B.C. Highway Patrol pulled over a vehicle in Trail on Feb. 9 because it was uninsured, according to a statement released Monday, which mentions the driver and the passenger "exhibited suspicious behaviour."

Further investigation, police say, revealed that the passenger had a "loaded handgun with a high-capacity magazine" in his waistband. Already facing a warrant for arrest for driving while prohibited, the passenger was taken into custody.

"A further search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of an additional loaded handgun along with a small quantity of drugs in powdered form," the media release from the RCMP says.

"Police managed to pro-actively dismantle a situation that posed a real danger to both the public and law enforcement."

The passenger has since been released with a promise to appear in court at a later date. Mounties say the passenger is facing multiple charges, which have not yet been approved. Police did not say what happened to the driver.