VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say some bystanders helped them arrest three men who not only had a loaded gun on hand, but also have ties to Lower Mainland gangs.

Mounties said they attempted to pull over a driver on 60 Avenue near 168 Street for a violation on Aug. 21. The driver of the SUV didn't stop and "fled from police at a high rate of speed," Mounties said.

More officers went to he area and the driver and two passengers eventually abandoned the vehicle in the middle of traffic and ran away.

Officers credit bystanders for telling them which direction the suspects ran in.

"All three suspects were arrested and further investigation led to seizure of a loaded handgun," Mounties said in their statement issued Thursday.

"All three of the men were identified by police and have ties to gang activity in the Lower Mainland."

No charges have been laid but the investigation is ongoing and a report is being submitted to BC Prosecution Service.

"Members of our community have made it clear that gang activity is not welcome in Surrey," said Sarbjit K. Sangha, media relations officer for Surrey RCMP, in the news release.

"We are grateful for the assistance of the bystanders who witnessed this incident. Working together, we can send a strong message that our city is not a safe haven for criminal activity."