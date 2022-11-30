Loaded 'ghost gun' seized during traffic stop, Delta police say
A man who police believe is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict has been charged with nine offences after officers in Delta say they found two loaded guns in his vehicle.
In a media release Wednesday, authorities say the weapons were discovered on Nov. 24 after an officer with the Delta Police Department pulled over a truck that was driving without any lights on around 4:20 a.m.
One of the officers, according to police, saw a gun "in plain view," which prompted the driver's arrest and a search of the vehicle that turned up a second weapon. Both guns were allegedly loaded.
"Of concern to the police is that one gun is a 'ghost gun.' A ghost gun is a firearm that is produced or partially produced through the manufacturing of some parts using machining and/or 3D printing, making the gun untraceable," the statement from police says.
The suspect, 39-year-old Baljit Singh Nijjar, remains in custody and is next due in court on Friday.
"Nijjar is known to the police and he is believed to be connected to the current B.C. gang conflict," the statement concludes.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1; here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
'Not looking for a fight' but nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
How Canada can earn its first men's World Cup point(s) against Morocco
Morocco has looked impressive in Group F but Canada has an opportunity to finish its World Cup experience on a high.
BREAKING | Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as 'You Make Loving Fun,' 'Everywhere' and 'Don't Stop,' died Wednesday at age 79.
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which rattled homes and nerves Tuesday, was probably due to natural causes, says a geologist.
Musician Jake Flint dies just hours after his wedding
Oklahoma musician Jake Flint died unexpectedly over the weekend, hours after getting married, his publicist says. He was 37.
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Police watchdog investigating after suspected armed robber found dead near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a man suspected of committing an armed robbery near Duncan, B.C, was later found dead near Lake Cowichan, B.C.
-
Oak Bay high school closed after shooting threat found in bathroom
Students and staff at a Victoria-area high school were sent home early Wednesday after someone threatened a shooting at the school. The Oak Bay Police Department says it was contacted by Oak Bay High School administrators around 10:30 a.m. after the threat was found written on a stall door in a girls' washroom.
-
U.S. woman airlifted to Victoria hospital amid snowstorm
A U.S. woman was brought to Victoria General Hospital for treatment on Tuesday evening due to poor weather in Washington state.
Calgary
-
Calgarians expected to dig deeper into their pockets during deep freeze conditions
A decrease in temperatures is likely leading to an increase in utility and heating bills as Calgarians crank up their thermostats in preparation for another cold snap.
-
Seniors Secret Service on target to help 6,300 of southern Alberta's elderly have a merry Christmas
Volunteers work like Santa's helpers, sorting boxes destined for seniors this holiday season, and just like the elves in his workshop, those volunteers have a mountain of work that has to be completed on a tight timeline.
-
Calgary police investigate multiple crashes and carjackings, including theft of snowplow
The search is on for a suspect who allegedly stole a snowplow from Strathmore, Alta., and used it to continue his crime spree in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
4 UCP leadership candidates rally against 'fairy tale' sovereignty act
Four of the seven UCP leadership hopefuls joined together Thursday to speak out against Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act.
-
Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 14 east of Edmonton
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 14, east of Range Road 205 in Strathcona County.
-
Largest recorded Alberta earthquake probably natural, scientist says
The largest earthquake ever recorded in Alberta, which rattled homes and nerves Tuesday, was probably due to natural causes, says a geologist.
Toronto
-
Police charge 107 people in massive Ontario child exploitation investigation
A massive Ontario-wide investigation into child exploitation has led to more than 100 people being charged, police announced on Wednesday.
-
Mystery behind photo featuring Leafs legends solved
A photo of a few Toronto Maple Leafs greats, including the late Borje Salming, posted to social media last week has been liked more than 90,000 times and racked up nearly 12,500 shares and counting since then. But the longer you look at the image, the more questions there are.
-
What you need to know about Ontario’s auditor general report
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's 2022 annual auditor general report.
Montreal
-
Economy and identity: Quebec premier delivers inaugural speech of 43rd legislature
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his focus for the next four years will be to reverse the decline of French in Montreal and to expand Quebec's economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He started his address, the equivalent of a throne speech, by invoking the legacy of Samuel de Champlain, the French colonist who founded Quebec City more than 400 years ago.
-
More than 300k Quebec kids eligible for English school, 76 per cent attend: StatsCan
More than 300,000 Quebec children have the constitutional right to education in English, though only about three in four attend English schools, new Statistics Canada census data shows. Statistics Canada is collecting this data for the first time, giving Quebec's English education system a real picture of the situation.
-
Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang out indefinitely after suffering a second stroke
Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke for the second time in his career.
Winnipeg
-
Brawl at Winnipeg Jets game ends with two arrests, multiple injuries
Two Manitobans face a number of assault charges after a fight broke out at a Winnipeg Jets game Tuesday night.
-
Manitoba considers more private-sector work with Crown-owned energy utility
The Manitoba government says it will not privatize core functions of Crown-owned Manitoba Hydro. However, in response to a report from former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall, the government is considering using more private-public partnerships for new capital projects.
-
RCMP arrest four more teens in connection to East St. Paul party
Manitoba RCMP have arrested and charged four more people in connection to a wild party in East St. Paul near the end of October.
Saskatoon
-
'Missed opportunity': Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce says city could have saved millions by cutting new hires
The City of Saskatoon could have saved millions of dollars in its 2023 budget by restricting new hires, according to the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
-
Saskatoon judge clears way for death of dog involved in fatal attack
A judge has cleared the way for a dog that fatally attacked another dog in Saskatoon to be killed.
-
Saskatoon woman missing for more than a month, police say
Saskatoon police are requesting the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen in late October.
Regina
-
'Years in pain': Residents affected by surgical backlog in Sask. highlighted by NDP
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the provincial government to act on surgical and diagnostic wait times while highlighting one of the thousands of people affected by the issue.
-
Federal funding to allow homeless warming shelter to open overnight in Regina beginning Dec. 1
With funding from the federal government, the hours of operation for Awasiw – The Warming Place in Regina will be extended overnight beginning on Dec. 1.
-
Ottawa to spend $1.2 million to replace and repair homes after mass stabbing
The federal government is to spend $1.2 million to repair and replace houses damaged during a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan nearly three months ago.
Atlantic
-
Family of Moncton, N.B. homicide victim struggle to comprehend his death
The family of Max Boudreau is still trying to cope with his death and is dealing with the grief as best they can.
-
'He was my baby': Memorial service held for man who died in N.B. public washroom
A crowd of around 150 people gathered at St. George's Anglican Church Wednesday to remember Luke Landry. The 35-year-old died last Monday inside a public washroom next to Moncton City Hall.
-
Avian flu halts wild bird rehab for the year at the Atlantic Veterinary College
The Atlantic Veterinary College hospital in Prince Edward Island needs to be expanded so it can manage the effects of avian influenza, which are expected to be around for a long time, says a wildlife technician who works at the clinic.
London
-
Couple who found love after tragedy to be married during Santa Claus parade
An Ailsa Craig-area couple has beat out 30 others in a contest to be married on a parade float during the village’s upcoming Santa Claus Parade. The application of Katie Nigh and Trevor Vanderloo was selected, above all others, based on their personal story.
-
Hundreds of child exploitation charges laid
The results of ‘Project Maverick’ are in — in the month of October, 428 charges were laid against 107 people as it relates to child exploitation.
-
Case of man who defrauded Canada Post still a mystery
For the second week in a row the case of a man who defrauded Canada Post of more than $234,000 has been put over to another date as the court tries to determine whether Allan Fischer, 59, has passed away. Crown Attorney Adam Campbell told the court that the RCMP continue to look into whether he has died or not.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's where Tuesday's $60M Lotto Max ticket was sold in Ontario
Someone in Ontario woke up $60,000,000 richer Wednesday morning after winning Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Highway 17 reopened after fatal crash between Wawa, White River
Police have reopened Highway 17 in northern Ontario after a series of crashes, including one fatal, Tuesday night.
-
Another northern Ontario mining worker has died on the job, the second this month
Alamos Gold says one person has died after being hit by a vehicle underground at the Young-Davidson mine Tuesday afternoon. It is the second mining fatality in northern Ontario this month.
Kitchener
-
5 people from Waterloo region charged in province-wide child exploitation investigation
Police have charged 107 people after a month-long province-wide child exploitation investigation.
-
Downtown Kitchener video rental store prepares to shut down, again
It’s a sequel of sorts for a downtown Kitchener video rental store, as it gets set to say goodbye for good.
-
Regional COVID Care Clinic expanding to treat flu and cold patients, moving to Kitchener
The Regional COVID Care Clinic operated by Grand River Hospital is expanding its services and moving to a new location starting Thursday.