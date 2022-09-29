LIVE UPDATES: Mayoral race results from every Metro Vancouver municipality

Who will take the top job in your city?

Check back here after the polls close on Election Day (Oct. 15) for live results from every mayoral race in Metro Vancouver.

Each candidate from every municipality is listed below, with party affiliations noted where applicable, and the winners will be marked as they are declared.

Three mayoral candidates from the region – Mike Hurley in Burnaby, Brad West in Port Coquitlam and Nicole MacDonald in Pitt Meadows – were among the 37 across B.C. who ran unopposed and won by acclamation prior to the vote.

For more coverage from CTV News, visit our B.C. Municipal Election 2022 website, follow our social media channels, download our app, and watch our live election special either on TV or online.

Village of Anmore

MCEWEN, John

PIAMONTE, Mario

Village of Belcarra

COLE, Colm

ROSS, Jamie

Bowen Island Municipality

LEONARD, Andrew

NICHOLSON, Maureen

TURNER, John

City of Burnaby

Winner by acclamation: HURLEY, Mike

City of Coquitlam

GAMAR, Adel

MAHOVLICH, Mark

STEWART, Richard

City of Delta

HARVIE, George (Achieving for Delta)

RANDHAWA, Joginder

VAN DER VELDEN, Peter

City of Langley

PACHAL, Nathan

VAN DEN BROEK, Val

Township of Langley

COLEMAN, Rich

SPARROW, Michelle

WHITMARSH, Blair

WOODWARD, Eric (Contract with Langley)

Village of Lions Bay

BERRY, Ken

LEGER, Tamara

MCLAUGHLIN, Ron

City of Maple Ridge

BELL, Corisa

BERNARD, Darleen

BLACKSTONE, Jacques

MORDEN, Mike (Maple Ridge First)

RUIMY, Dan (A Better Maple Ridge)

City of New Westminster

ARMSTRONG, Ken (New Westminster Progressives)

JOHNSTONE, Patrick (Community First)

PUCHMAYR, Chuck

City of North Vancouver

BUCHANAN, Linda

HEYWOOD, Guy

District of North Vancouver

BOND, Matthew

LITTLE, Mike

City of Pitt Meadows

Winner by acclamation: MACDONALD, Nicole

City of Port Coquitlam

Winner by acclamation: WEST, Brad

City of Port Moody

LAHTI, Meghan

MILANI, Steve

City of Richmond

BRODIE, Malcolm

CHEN, Wei Ping

ROSTON, John (RITE Richmond)

City of Surrey

BIRRING, Amrit (People's Council Surrey)

DHALIWAL, Sukh (United Surrey)

HOGG, Gordie (Surrey First)

LOCKE, Brenda (Surrey Connect Public IA)

MCCALLUM, Doug (Safe Surrey Coalition)

PELIA, Kuldip

SIMS, Jinny (Surrey Forward)

WOLANSKI, John

City of Vancouver

BROWN, Leona

BUDAY, Gölök Z

CHAN, Ping

CHARMLEY, Ryan

HANSEN, Mike

HARDING, Fred (NPA)

HARDWICK, Colleen (TEAM)

MARISSEN, Mark (Progress Vancouver)

POPAT, Imtiaz

RAUNET, Françoise

SHOTTHA, Satwant

SIM, Ken (ABC Vancouver)

STEWART, Kennedy (Forward Together)

TETI, Dante

VILLEGAS, Lewis

District of West Vancouver

BOOTH, Mary-Ann

DE COTIIS, Teresa

SAGER, Mark

WONG, Marcus

City of White Rock

JOHANSON, Erika

KNIGHT, Megan

KRISTJANSON, Scott

WALKER, Darryl