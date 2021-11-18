Live the Millionaire Lifestyle in this Luxurious Millionaire Lottery Grand Prize Home

VANCOUVER -

The VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation Millionaire Lottery is underway.

This year, the grand prize winner will have their choice of nine millionaire lifestyles.

There are eight homes to choose from or $2.7 million in tax-free cash.

On CTV Morning Live, Todd Talbot, lottery spokesperson, gave viewers a sneak peek of the South Surrey prize home.

This 3,765-square-foot home prize package in the established Ocean Park neighbourhood is worth over $3 million.

Some notable features include an infinity hot tub off the family room and a backyard putting green.

Tickets for the Millionaire Lottery have been selling very quickly.

People will want to ensure they grab tickets soon because at midnight on Nov. 19 it is the fall bonus deadline.

The fall bonus is worth over $35,000.

The lucky winner will get to choose from a 2021 Mazda CX5 GX FWD, $30,000 CWT Vacations Travel Gift Card with $5,001 cash, or $30,000 cash.

Those entered into the fall bonus will be entered for all subsequent draws, including the grand prize.

Tickets sales go to support specialized adult health care and research at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital and GF Strong Rehab Centre.