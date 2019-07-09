

Maria Weisgarber, CTV News Vancouver





The mother of two little girls found dead on Christmas Day 2017 in Victoria is expected to take the stand for a second day.

Sarah Cotton first appeared Monday, and told the court about the last time she saw her daughters alive.

Her testimony was expected to continue Tuesday in the trial of her former common-law partner Andrew Berry, who has pleaded not guilty.

Berry is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of their children, six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey.

CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber will be tweeting live from court. Follow along here: