A B.C. father will be back on the stand for a sixth day as the Crown continues its cross-examination in his second-degree murder trial.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of his daughters, whose bodies were found on Christmas Day 2017.

Six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey were discovered lying in their beds, and Berry was found naked and injured in the bathtub.

On Tuesday, the Oak Bay man was questioned about their last days together. The prosecution produced a letter written to Santa by Berry's daughter, and crime scene photos showed a bowl of snacks left out was empty.

Chloe also left a toothbrush for Santa to use after eating the crackers, an item still in its packaging after their deaths.

Berry has said the girls were killed after the three spent Christmas Day sledding, while the Crown believes they never woke up that morning.

