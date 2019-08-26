The Crown continued its cross-examination of a B.C. father accused in the deaths of his two young daughters Monday.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey were found dead on Christmas Day 2017.

The girls were found in their beds after not being returned to their mother's custody as scheduled. The Crown has been asking Berry about his previous testimony.

Berry claimed last week that two men came to drop off a bag that a loan shark wanted to store at his home.

Berry had testified that his girls were at home the first time it happened. The prosecutor asked if it didn't occur to Berry that his daughters shouldn't have been involved in any way in the situation.

The father replied that it had in hindsight, and agreed with the Crown that it was potentially very dangerous.

The prosecution also asked about why Berry didn't call the girls' mother to take them home, when he knew the bag was being dropped off that day. He later testified that he thought they'd be coming by later at night.

The Crown's theory is the girls were killed Christmas morning. Berry has testified that he and his daughter were out playing in the snow that day, before he returned home and was attacked.

