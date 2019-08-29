Warning: Graphic content.

The day after graphic images were released in court, a B.C. father accused of killing two young girls will be back on the stand for a seventh day.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murders of his daughters, whose bodies were found in their beds on Christmas Day 2017.

Chloe was six, and Aubrey was four.

Earlier this week, their father was defiant when cross-examined about his testimony that he was attacked in his home that day.

On Wednesday, images were released in court showing unopened gifts under the Christmas tree, and a letter to Santa written by his younger daughter.

Another image released in the trial of the Oak Bay man showed an empty bowl and an unopened toothbrush, which the letter indicates were left for Santa.

A graphic photo taken after a wounded Berry was found by first responders shows the injuries he sustained the day his daughters were killed.

Berry has said the girls were killed after the three spent Christmas Day sledding, while the Crown believes they never woke up that morning.

