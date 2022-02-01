Live COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday, the day after the province reached another record high for hospitalizations related to the disease.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon.

While few details were given ahead of the news conference, it comes the day after health officials announced there were more than 1,000 patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19. The total number of test-positive patients in hospital increased to 1,048 over the weekend, up from 990 on Friday.

That data includes both patients whose COVID-19 infections are serious enough to merit hospitalization and those who were hospitalized for some other reason and tested positive incidentally.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care decreased slightly to 138 over the same, three-day period.

Monday's update also showed the unvaccinated continue to be over-represented in the province's hospitalization numbers. From Jan. 14 to 27, the unvaccinated were hospitalized at a rate of 88.4 patients per 100,000 population from Jan. 14 to 27, compared to 19.8 per 100,000 among the fully vaccinated.

