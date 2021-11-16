Live COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials

Vancouver -

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Tuesday, sharing more details on the province's ongoing pandemic response.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon.

In their last in-person update, given one week ago, Henry and Dix spoke about the upcoming holiday season, urging locals to keep gatherings small.

While Henry did not offer a specific number of recommended guests for gatherings, she suggested "one or two" outside family members or families would be fine.

Henry added that limiting holiday gatherings to people who are fully vaccinated is particularly important if there will be older or immunocompromised guests, including those undergoing cancer treatment, in attendance.

For people who want to gather in greater numbers, Henry recommended planning an outdoor activity.

"We know that indoors is more risky than outdoors," Henry said. "Go sledding or snowshoeing or hiking. We have many wonderful things that we can do outdoors safely even in the winter months."

As of Monday, B.C.'s seven-day rolling average for case counts stood at 474, the lowest it's been since mid-August.

