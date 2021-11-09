Live COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials

Vancouver -

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live update Tuesday on the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak in the afternoon.

Henry and Dix's update comes days after the pair presented optimistic modelling data suggesting B.C.'s high vaccination rates combined with current public safety measures are bringing about a slow decline in overall transmission.

Even so, officials have cautioned that the fully vaccinated can still be hospitalized with COVID-19, particularly if their age or a medical condition limited their body's antibody response.

The province started offering booster shots to vulnerable groups this fall, and will be offering them to the general population next year.

As of Monday, 90.3 per cent of eligible B.C. residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 86 per cent have received two.

Henry and Dix aren't expected to present case counts recorded in the last 24 hours. It's likely those will be announced in a written statement after their live briefing.

