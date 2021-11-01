Live COVID-19 update coming with B.C.'s top health officials

Vancouver -

B.C.'s top health officials will give a live COVID-19 update Monday as the province is dealing with one of the worst case rates in the country.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak live Monday morning. The pair usually speaks on Tuesdays and it's unclear if this is an extra briefing or just a change in their schedule for the week.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 11 a.m.

The live update comes about a week after the vaccine mandate for health-care workers came into effect. As of Friday, 97 per cent of health-care workers in B.C. were at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

Thousands of health-care workers in B.C. remain unvaccinated, however, and Dix told reporters Friday the vaccination rates in Interior Health are of particular concern.

"The most serious concern is for the Interior Health authority, where approximately six per cent of health-care workers are unvaccinated," he said. "In other health authorities, it's considerably less than that."

That six per cent works out to 1,235 individual workers in Interior Health, or more than one-third of the 3,668 unvaccinated health-care workers in the entire province.

"It's over the next two weeks that we'll be looking at supporting - potentially supporting - Interior Health a little bit in some areas," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday