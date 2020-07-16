VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get a live update Thursday on how many new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the province over the past 24 hours.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have cut back on the number of live briefings they're doing each week, but they're scheduled to appear in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

Wednesday's update, which came in a written statement, revealed 21 additional cases of the virus in B.C. No more deaths were reported.

Those 21 cases made Wednesday the sixth day out of the last seven in which the provincial case count grew by at least 20.

"We are concerned about the increase in new cases in recent days as COVID-19 continues to silently circulate in our communities," Dix and Henry's statement said.

"As we spend more time with others, we need to find our balance with COVID-19. We need to minimize the number of cases, manage new cases as they emerge and modify our activities accordingly."

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday