NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. -- A man convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Abbotsford, B.C., police officer in 2017 is being sentenced today.

In October, Oscar Arfmann was found guilty of shooting Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.

Davidson was killed in the line of duty more than two years ago, while responding to a call at a shopping complex on Mount Lehman Road.

The conviction was not initially entered in the court record, as Justice Carol Ross granted a defence request for a new psychiatric assessment.

In January, Arfmann's lawyer told the court though the assessment suggested his client may not have been criminally responsible (NCR) at the time of Davidson's death.

But Arfmann instructed his counsel he did not want to pursue an NCR finding and wanted to be sentenced criminally.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Arfmann did not testify during the trial, and the defence did not present a case.

Davidson was shot and killed on Nov. 6, 2017. The court heard police were called after employees of a local car dealership recognized a vehicle that had been stolen from their lot days earlier.

One of the workers testified he was confronted by Arfmann, and told him the police were on their way.

He testified Arfmann responded: "I'll show you what I have in store for the police."

The court heard shots were fired at a truck blocking the stolen car.

Davidson was one of the officers responding to 911 calls about the incident, and was the first to arrive on scene. He was shot twice from behind.

Arfmann was arrested after police rammed the stolen Mustang he was driving not long after the killing. Officers found a rifle on the passenger seat.

