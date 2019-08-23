A B.C. father accused in the deaths of two young girls will be back on the stand Friday as he faces cross-examination from the Crown.

Andrew Berry, from the Victoria area, was charged with second-degree murder after the girls' bodies were found in their beds in his apartment on Christmas Day 2017.

Chloe was just six years old, and Aubrey was only four.

Their father has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this week, Berry was called as a witness for his own defence, and told the court he was attacked in his bedroom after returning from sledding with the girls on Dec. 25.

He said they were getting ready to be taken back to home of their mother, Berry's former common law partner who testified previously during the trial.

At that point, Berry said, he walked into his bedroom and was stabbed in the throat by an attacker. He testified that he lost consciousness, and when he came to, he found one of his daughters dead.

He told the jury he went looking for the other, armed with a knife, but was attacked again. Berry said he lost consciousness and woke up later in his bathtub with a police flashlight in his face.

Berry was taken to hospital and then told he was being detained under the mental health act.

The girls' father also testified that he owed money to a loan shark whose last name he didn't know. When he couldn't pay "Paul" right away, he was asked to store bags he believed contained drugs in his apartment, Berry said.

Earlier in the trial, the Crown said Berry had animosity toward the girls' mother, with whom he shared custody, and was in a "negative financial position."

Their mother has been watching Berry's testimony from a courthouse in Victoria, where the trial is being livestreamed.

He's expected to take the stand for cross-examination again Friday.

CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber is covering the case live. Follow along through tweets from court: