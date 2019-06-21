

The Vancouver Canucks have drafted Vasili Podkolzin with their 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Podkolzin, 17, played right wing for the SKA Saint Petersburg, as well as SKA-Neva and SKA-1946.

General Manager Jim Benning had admitted he was open to trading the pick, provided it's for the right offer.

"I've kept all of our options open, including trying to trade up, trying to trade down," he told reporters Thursday. "I'm looking at everything and I'm keeping an open mind.

Vancouver missed the playoffs this past season for the fourth straight season, and fifth time in six seasons, leading to speculation about Benning's future.

But at a Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event, Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini denied any plans to replace the general manager.

"Right now we are thinking long term, that’s not what we’re thinking we’re thinking long term," Aquilini told the crowd.

Jack Hughes, the younger brother of Canucks rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes, was selected first overall by the New Jersey Devils.

