

CTV News Vancouver





The Vancouver Canucks are looking to put last season's woes behind them when they take the stage for the NHL Draft Friday evening.

The Canucks hold the 10th pick in this season's draft, after slipping down a spot during the NHL draft lottery in April.

General Manager Jim Benning says he's open to trading the pick, provided it's for the right offer.

"I've kept all of our options open, including trying to trade up, trying to trade down," he told reporters Thursday. "I'm looking at everything and I'm keeping an open mind.

Vancouver missed the playoffs this past season for the fourth straight season, and fifth time in six seasons.

Jack Hughes, the younger brother of Canucks rookie defenceman Quinn Hughes, is expected to be selected first overall by the New Jersey Devils.

Follow CTV News Vancouver's live coverage of the draft, and who the Canucks pick, below: