VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. are preparing to make an announcement regarding the COVID-19 virus on Monday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to speak to reporters at 5 p.m. CTV News will be streaming the news conference live online.

B.C.'s announcement is scheduled hours after health officials south of the border confirmed COVID-19 has now claimed six lives in the U.S., all in Washington state.

Over the weekend, officials indicated the virus could have been circulating in Washington undetected for weeks.

The growing problem has raised questions about how Canada should be monitoring for COVID-19 at its border crossings.

Airplane passengers arriving in Canada on international flights are already given information about self-isolating and reporting to public health officials if they feel unwell. Canada's Chief Public Helath Officer Dr. Therea Tam said Monday those protocols are being extended beyond airports.

"Those kinds of messaging should be disseminated at land border crossings, so we are in the process of doing just that," Tam told reporters.

So far, no deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Canada.

According to the latest numbers from federal health officials, there have been 24 confirmed infections across the country, including eight in British Columbia. Most of the remaining cases were discovered in Ontario, while one has been found so far in Quebec.

The virus has been reported in at least 58 countries across the world.

