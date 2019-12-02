VANCOUVER -- A "major" announcement is expected from the BC Lions on Monday.

The CFL team provided few details in an advisory about the update, but said it was regarding "football operations."

The Lions' general manager, Ed Hervey, will speak to media from the team's practice facility in Surrey.

While the team has not confirmed the subject matter, it's likely the announcement will be regarding the Lions' leadership.

Head coach DeVone Claybrooks was fired earlier this month following a failure to deliver on high specpectations.

"The best classification I can make is that we failed," Lions president Rich LeLacheur said at the time.

"We failed as a team – we failed on the field, we failed off the field – and it's our job to make sure we fix it. In evaluations of the entire organization, we felt it in the best interest of the BC Lions football club that we move on with a new head coach."

