VANCOUVER -- It’s been 12 years since Lisa Dudley and her boyfriend, Gutherie McKay, were gunned down in their Mission home. Now, the man who ordered their murders is getting parole.

“I think that doesn’t speak very well to the sentencing process,” said Mark Surakka, Dudley’s father. “There’s a lot of, if I may use that word, injustice.”

Tom Holden was convicted of ordering the 2008 murders of Dudley, who was his business partner, and her boyfriend. The dispute was over a marijuana-growing operation in her home. He began serving his nearly 10-year sentence in February 2017.

“He was out of jail on day parole after two years and eight months,” said Surakka. “Three years and 8 months, he’s on full parole.”

Parole documents state Holden was “involved with criminally entrenched people in a sophisticated and organized criminal venture.” Three other people were convicted in the crime.

“Remember that there were two people that were killed, Lisa and Gutherie,” said Surakka, adding he cannot tolerate concurrent sentencing.

“It’s almost a two for one,” he said, “you can kill two people – and I suspect you can kill three or four – and you get sentenced for one.”

Surakka called it “disgusting” to listen to the judge sentence the man who ordered his daughter’s murder in 2017.

“She was mothering him and feeling great compassion for him and worrying about his future and everything,” the father recalled. “How can you have faith in a system like that?”

Holden was granted day parole in November 2019.

“He violated it once,” said Surakka.

According to court documents, that was in February of this year, when Holden went to pick his kids up from his parents’ home “despite being directed not to do so.”

The documents also state there have been “no additional concerns” with Holden’s release. The board finds he’s been working and earning a business degree online. He also completed a men’s trauma group and has worked positively with his case management team and faith counsellor.

"While the negative factors of your case are serious, the board has determined that the positive aspects appear sufficient to counter them at this juncture,” the parole document states.

“He may not have pulled the trigger, but he did orchestrate it,” said Surakka. “Remember that (the murders) caused great havoc emotionally with families and extended families.”

Holden has a number of conditions that come with his release, including a prohibition on consuming drugs and an order to avoid people associated with crime and the victims’ families. He’s only allowed one phone and must show billing statements to his parole supervisor. Any relationship or friendship with a woman must be reported, and Holden must provide financial information to his parole supervisor.

Surakka questioned whether Holden would be properly monitored, saying he questions whether there are enough resources to monitor his calls and interactions.

Holden also has a “no-go restriction” to the areas of Harrison Hot Springs, Agassiz and Chilliwack.

“The victim's family is not supportive of a parole grant in your case,” the parole documents state. “It is clear to the board that the female victim was a much loved young woman who is deeply missed and mourned by her family and that the harm you caused was serious and ongoing.”

Holden’s sentence lasts until Sept. 17, 2026.

