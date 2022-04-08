Liquor store robbery suspects 'threatened staff with a knife,' Surrey RCMP say

Surrey Mounties say they're investigating a robbery at a liquor store that involved staff being threatened with a knife.

Police said in a news release Friday the incident unfolded just after 9:15 p.m. on March 15. Officers were called about a robbery at a liquor store on 72 Avenue near 188 Street.

Investigators said they were told one of the suspects "threatened staff with a knife and demanded money." Another stole liquor off a shelf.

Even though officers said they got to the scene quickly, the suspects had already fled from the area with cash and liquor. Nobody was physically injured in the incident.

Mounties released photos of three suspects, asking for the public's help to identify them.

"The suspect’s faces are not visible in the photos," said Const. Gurvinder Ghag in a news release.

"However investigators believe that the suspects are youths that likely have ties to the local community and that someone who knows them may recognize their clothing, especially the unusual use of ski goggles to conceal their identity."

One of the suspects, the one who had the knife, was wearing all black clothing and white ski goggles, police said. Another suspect was wearing a black Adidas hoodie and carrying a blue and white Nike duffle bag.

The third suspect was wearing Nike pants and a hoodie and white ski goggles. All three were wearing blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.