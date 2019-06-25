Liquor stolen during bartending school break-in was fake
Thieves who broke in to a Vancouver bartending school earlier this month were probably disappointed when they inspected their haul.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 9:11AM PDT
They made off with 22 bottles of what they thought was liquor on June 11, but was actually just water with colouring.
Bartending schools often replace alcohol with coloured water for students to use while practicing.
The Fine Art Bartending School, located on West Pender Street, even has a sign out front that says "no alcohol," in a bid to deter thieves.