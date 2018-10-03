

CTV Vancouver





Those who rely on the Lions Gate Bridge are advised to expect delays Thursday night and Friday morning due to maintenance work.

Crews will be replacing "key structural components of the bridge," the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement announcing upcoming lane closures.

Traffic will be down to a single lane in each direction between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. while maintenance workers replace bearings near the bridge's south tower.

After the first hour, traffic will be reduced to a single lane of alternating traffic until 5:30 a.m. Friday.

During the repairs, drivers who can change their route are advised to take the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge. Those who decide to take the Lions Gate are asked to obey all signs and watch for workers on the bridge.