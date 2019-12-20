Lions Gate Bridge now reopened in both directions
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 4:00PM PST Last Updated Friday, December 20, 2019 4:36PM PST
A police incident has shut down the Lions Gate Bridge to all traffic in both directions. (DriveBC)
VANCOUVER -- The Lions Gate Bridge was shut down in both directions to all traffic for a police incident on Friday afternoon but has since reopened.
DriveBC was warning drivers to expect major delays and consider an alternate route.
There is no word on the nature of the police incident at this time.