A police incident on the Lions Gate Bridge snarled morning traffic Friday morning.

The closure happened around 7:30 a.m., and DriveBC has no estimated time of re-opening.

Drivers should expect significant delays and use an alternate route.

Hundreds of commuters flooded the Lonsdale Quay SeaBus terminal, hoping to cross the Burrard Inlet by ferry instead of by car.

Drivers can also take the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, which is the only other road bridge connecting Vancouver with the North Shore.

Lions Gate Bridge remains closed to traffic due to police incident. All feeder routes to and from the North Shore are extremely backed up. U/K when situation will be resolved. — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) July 13, 2018