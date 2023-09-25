Lions Gate Bridge closed due to 'windborne debris'

A piece of "windborne debris" became entangled on part of the Lions Gate Bridge Monday and forced a complete closure of the route, according to officials.

Just after noon, DriveBC tweeted a photo of the large, metal object which appears to have folded itself around one of the light bridges. The centre lane was closed immediately and a full closure of the bridge followed shortly thereafter.

In an update, DriveBC said a worker was removing the debris using a shovel and that the bridge was expected to reopen quickly.

The incident comes as a special weather statement is in effect due to a storm that is anticipated to bring significant winds to the region.

CTV News has reached out to local police and provincial officials for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.