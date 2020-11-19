VANCOUVER -- With COVID-19 cases surging in B.C. at the start of the holiday season, the province's premier says he's talked to local faith leaders about upcoming celebrations.

In a news release, John Horgan's office says the premier encouraged leaders to limit in-person celebrations during religious and cultural events.

"The last few months have challenged our province in ways we never would have expected," Horgan said in a news release.

"Whether it's Gurpurab, Chanukah, Christmas or New Year's Day, celebrating will have to look different this year. But during this difficult time, people in diverse communities all over B.C. have found new ways to stay connected while staying apart."

When Dr. Bonnie Henry introduced temporary restrictions on gatherings for the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, she clarified that church services don't count as "social gatherings." Instead, under those restrictions set out on Nov. 7, churches and temples were permitted to operate under their usual COVID-19 guidelines, including limiting gatherings to 50 people.

So far, health officials haven't specifically said what restrictions will be in place over the Christmas holidays, but have warned all British Columbians that they'll look different this year.

"We also know that people want to spend time together over holiday seasons, and that can spill over into outbreaks in community settings afterwards," Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday.

The premier says recent Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas celebrations were good examples of how holidays can be celebrated virtually, instead of in large groups.

"The actions that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains in B.C. took to avoid in-person gatherings for Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas helped save lives and protect the most vulnerable," Horgan said.

"There will be a time when we can all come together again like we did before. Until then, thank you to everyone for doing their part. Together, we're showing that we're stronger when we come together in common purpose."