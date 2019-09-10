

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Just days before the University of British Columbia's annual Welcome Back BBQ, country rap star Lil Nas X has cancelled his scheduled performance.

In a post to Instagram, the university's Alma Mater Society events account said the cancellation was "due to circumstances beyond our control." They added the performer "has opted to cancel all performances this week."

Lil Nas X, who is known for his country rap breakout song "Old Town Road," was advertised as the headliner for the 35th annual barbecue. The event was expected to draw 5,000 people and include six hours of live music, food trucks, games and a beer garden.

"However the show must go on," the AMS Events Instagram post said, advertising the new lineup which includes Lil Mosey, YBN Nahmir, A$AP Ferg, What So Not, Murda Beatz, Boslen and MGH.

The post didn't say why Lil Nas X cancelled the show, but a note said "P.S. we heard the Ellen Show will be have a special guest this Friday."

It's unclear if tickets, which sold for anywhere from $15 to $60, will be refunded.