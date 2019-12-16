VANCOUVER -- The family of a 27-year-old nursing student from India struck and killed by a Canada Post truck in Richmond two years ago is outraged at the sentence handed to the driver who hit her.

Esthersita Achari was just metres from her home, crossing with the green light on the afternoon of December 27, 2017, when a large Canada Post semi-truck turning left struck her.

“We thought it would be criminal offense,” said her brother, William David Achari, who was living in China at the time studying for his medical degree. “For two years we've been waiting each and every day for a justice, we've been praying for justice. We wake up and sleep hoping that the Canadian government and the justice system of Canada will really give us justice."

Achari’s family was shocked when the driver, Rajwinder Goraya, only faced a charge under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention. He pleaded guilty, and last month was handed a $1,300 fine and a three-month driving prohibition.

“The punishment makes us feel like she was a worthless person, she had no value,” said Achari, who has come to Canada along with his grieving father to try to find out why the Crown didn’t pursue tougher charges or push for harsher sentencing. They are also suing the driver and Canada Post in civil court.

“I can't believe the justice system can just let someone walk away with this,” said Achari’s cousin Shathesh Kuhendrarajah, who calls the judgment a slap on the wrist. He fondly remembers Christmas dinner with his cousin at his family’s Surrey home, just two days before she was killed.

“When I was dropping her home she was talking about how her life is finally becoming brighter, she's graduating to become a nurse,” said Kuhendrarajah.

Achari’s brother became a doctor, something he said his sister wanted for him. He says her memory is the only thing that keeps him going. “It has broken our family into pieces,” he said.