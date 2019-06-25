Light plane involved in accident at Langley Regional Airport
CTV News Vancouver
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 11:47AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 2:03PM PDT
For the second time in less than a week, a light plane from Langley Regional Airport has been involved in an accident.
Video from CTV's Chopper 9 helicopter captured a Cessna 172P that's blue and white in colour tipped onto its wing just off the side of the tarmac.
The RCMP said it was a minor accident, and that the lone occupant wasn't hurt.
On Friday, a Cessna 152 carrying a flight instructor and student was forced to crash into a wooded area after experiencing some kind of engine failure shortly after takeoff.
Fortunately, no one was injured.