For the second time in less than a week, a light plane from Langley Regional Airport has been involved in an accident.

Video from CTV's Chopper 9 helicopter captured a Cessna 172P that's blue and white in colour tipped onto its wing just off the side of the tarmac.

The RCMP said it was a minor accident, and that the lone occupant wasn't hurt.

On Friday, a Cessna 152 carrying a flight instructor and student was forced to crash into a wooded area after experiencing some kind of engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Fortunately, no one was injured.