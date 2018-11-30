

The winners of Wednesday's massive Lotto 6/49 jackpot have been revealed as two lifelong friends from Vancouver Island.

Port Alberni resident John Prpich and David Dubbin of Nanaimo grew up playing hockey together, and have been sharing lottery tickets for more than three decades.

This week, their lucky day finally arrived when they won a whopping $19.8 million jackpot.

"That just squares us for all the tickets we bought," Prpich joked Friday while they collected their oversized cheque from the B.C. Lottery Corporation headquarters.

Dubbin told reporters he was using the bathroom when his wife walked in with her tablet and showed him the results of the draw.

"You just see all these numbers come across the screen and you just, like, crap yourself," he said.

"So many thoughts go through your head."

Without hesitation, Dubbin called his old pal at 5:30 a.m. to let him know about their big win. "What an honest friend," Prpich thought.

Dubbin was planning to retire in January anyway, but now that they've made it big, both friends said their working days are probably just about over.

"(Retiring) a couple days early won't kill anybody I don't think," said Dubbin.

"I'm going to have to look up the word 'work' in the dictionary," Prpich added.

The men, who are both married with adult children, said they intend to upgrade their living arrangements and buy some new cars and trucks. Dubbin, who is an avid golfer, also wants to check out some courses in Thailand, a country he's always wanted to visit.

Prpich said he plans to pay off his sister's mortgage as well.

The friends, who met when they were just eight or nine years old, have always played the same numbers, which they picked arbitrarily. Their ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Bowen Road in Nanaimo, according to the BCLC.

As exciting as their newfound fortune sounds, the odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 draw are infinitesimal at about one in 14 million.