Lifeguard shortage impacts B.C. Day drop-ins at popular Vancouver pool

A lifeguard shortage is impacting B.C. Day drop-ins at a popular outdoor pool in Vancouver, shortly after it reopened from repairs.

The Vancouver Park Board said in a message on social media Monday the Kitsilano Pool won't be able to accommodate drop-ins for several hours "due to continued challenges with lifeguard availability."

Those without a pre-booked reservation won't be able to stop in at the pool between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone who already has a reservation won't be impacted.

"We are working hard to make as many outdoor swim areas available as possible and will update as needed," the park board's notice said.

The staffing issues came just days after the pool reopened after a winter storm and king tide battered the waterfront in January, severely damaging the pool. When the park board announced the reopening, it said capacity would have to be cut back as it's based on a lifeguard-to-swimmer ratio and not on the size of the pool.

On Sunday, the pool closed early at 5:15 p.m., even to those with reservations.

The Vancouver Aquatic Centre was also shuttered Sunday, with the board citing road closures due to the Pride parade as one reason and lack of staff as another.

