

CTV Vancouver





At least one person was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian-involved collision in Surrey.

The collision occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700-block of 176 Street, Mounties said.

They've provided few details about what happened, saying only that initial indications suggest some of the injuries may be life-threatening. They have not said how many people were injured, but at least one could be seen being loaded into a helicopter.

In a statement sent shortly after the crash, the RCMP said traffic in the area would be affected for an undetermined time as they investigate.

All southbound traffic will be blocked at the intersection of 176 Street and 8th Avenue, and northbound traffic will be blocked at 176 and 4th Avenue, they said.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.