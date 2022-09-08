Life sentence, no parole for 12 years for man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in New Westminster park shooting

Homicide investigators say the man convicted of second-degree murder in the 2019 shooting at a New Westminster park was sentenced last week to life in prison with no parole for 12 years.

The update from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, given Thursday, was in regards to a fatal shooting that happened on April 27, 2019, at Hume Park. Police were called that day at about 7:30 p.m. and found 20-year-old Robert Abera dead at the scene.

Sam Jafroudi, who was 19 at the time, was identified and arrested the day of the shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder the following day.

Investigators said at the time the young men knew each other, and that the shooting was not random, nor was it connected to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Jafroudi was found guilty on Dec. 13, 2021, and sentenced on Sept. 2.

"A significant amount of effort went into this investigation by our partners at IHIT as well as the members of our department," said Sgt. Justine Thom of New Wesminster Police Department in a statement.

"We hope this guilty verdict and sentence helps the friends and family of Mr. Abera find some degree of closure."