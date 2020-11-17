VANCOUVER -- Just a few dozen votes kept B.C.'s Green Party from securing a third seat in the snap election called earlier this fall.

The results of a judicial recount, released Tuesday, show the BC Liberals held on to West Vancouver-Sea to Sky by 60 votes.

The riding has been held by the party since its creation in 2009, and by Liberal MLA Jordan Sturdy since 2013.

Sturdy secured 37.54 per cent of the vote this time around, according to the results of the recount.

The Greens' Jeremy Valeriote had 37.3 per cent. Looking at total valid votes, Study had 9,249, while Valeriote had 9,189.

Based on the results, a B.C. Supreme Court justice has declared Sturdy elected.

Elections BC said the final count, which was conducted earlier in November, was automatically subject to a judicial recount because the margin was so narrow.

In B.C., judicial recounts re triggered when the difference between the top two candidates is less than 1/500 of the total ballots, Elections BC said in a news release.

In the case of this riding, that difference is 49 votes, and the initial recount showed Sturdy ahead by 41.

The results of the election remain as reported at the end of the final vote count on Nov. 8.

The NDP won 57 seats, the Liberals 28 and the Greens two.