Level Up Your Valentine's Day Gift Giving With These Top Picks

VANCOUVER -

Valentine's Day is around the corner.

Lifestyle expert Carly Ostroff joined CTV Morning Live with her top gift picks.

Ugg at The Bay: This is a brand that is synonymous with comfort. Ostroff featured cozy classic slippers for women and men. The Tasman Rainboot was also featured, which features fashiong and function with a colourful waterproof silhouette.

Estee Lauder: The Advanced Night Repair Serum is the number one serum from Estee Lauder. It aims to powerfully fight the look of multiple signs of aging.

OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner: This blend contains argan oil of Morocco. It aims to restore and strengthen locks to silky perfection.

TRESemmé: Ostroff recommends this line for those that want salon quality results at home. From protecting damaging hair to achieving the latest trending styles, TRESemmé has a vast lineup to achieve any desired look.

Sephora: Fragrance is a popular Valentine's gift. Sephora has all the most popular scents, plus a vast selection of gift sets that typically offer added value.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more about these top picks from Carly Ostroff.