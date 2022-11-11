Lest we forget: Thousands gather for Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony
Thousands gathered in downtown Vancouver Friday for the city's first public Remembrance Day ceremony in two years, paying their respects to the Canadian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The annual service at the Victory Square cenotaph was held by invitation only for the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic due to health concerns for the veterans in attendance, but opened back up this year to allow observers to watch in person once more.
The 2022 Remembrance Day ceremony commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Allied forces storming the French port of Dieppe on Aug. 19, 1942 – an attack considered a pivotal moment in the Second World War, and one largely fought by Canadians, who made up nearly 5,000 of the 6,100 troops involved.
"With virtually all of continental Europe under German occupation, Allied forces faced a well-entrenched enemy. Some method had to be found to create an incursion," said ceremony director James Stanton.
"Some claim valuable lessons were learned in the raid – however, a steep price was paid. It was a black day in Canadian history."
Only about 2,200 of the Canadian troops returned from the attack. Many were taken as prisoners of war, and 916 lost their lives on the battlefield. It was the highest single-day battle casualty for Canada during the war, Stanton said.
The lessons learned about German defences during the doomed attack are said to have helped the Allied forces during the Battle of Normandy two years later. British Naval officer Louis Mountbatten once said he had "no doubt that the Battle of Normandy was won on the beaches of Dieppe."
Seeing the crowds gathered together for the ceremony was powerful for many of the veterans in attendance.
"It's quite gratifying, actually. I always do something to mark it by myself, but this kind of thing is better together, I think," said Reginald Rozee, a retired sub-lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Navy.
"It's a type of service that's done for the community, for the country."
Vancouver's first Remembrance Day service of the pandemic was limited to just 50 attendees, and was missing some of the traditional performances, as well as the parade that follows the ceremony.
That year also marked the last time the service was led by longtime director Cam Cathcart, who died in 2021. His mark on the ceremony remains with the Cam Cathcart Youth Poem of Remembrance Award, a competition he created in 2006 to engage young people in the proceedings.
This year's award went to Grade 12 student Saphhire Peng, for her poem "Red of the Poppy." She was presented with $250 and a Certificate of Appreciation by Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.
"We are grateful to Cam for his support of young writers like yourself so we continue to hear the powerful and moving words of our youth at this ceremony for years to come," Sim said.
Friday also marked the last Remembrance Day as premier for John Horgan, who is stepping aside later this month to spend more time with his family following his latest battle with cancer. In a statement, Horgan pointed to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an example of ongoing "conflicts around the world that threaten people's lives, freedom and democracy."
"Today and every day, we honour the Canadians who have sacrificed so much to build a better world," he said. "Lest we forget."
With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Regan Hasegawa
