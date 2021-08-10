VANCOUVER -- Following a years-long investigation into allegations of misspending by senior staff at the B.C. Legislature, no additional charges will be recommended.

The provincial prosecution service announced an end to this stage of the multi-step judicial process Tuesday, saying the special prosecutors assigned to the case declined to approve any other charges.

In a brief statement, the B.C. Prosecution Service said David Butcher and Brock Martland, appointed to the case in late 2018, concluded that the charge assessment standard was not met with any charges against senior staff other than those already approved.

Former Speaker Darryl Plecas and his chief of staff Alan Mullen previously told CTV News an unnamed MLA was under investigation as well. The BCPS statement did not make any reference to elected officials, leaving it unclear whether an MLA could be facing possible charges.

Those charges against staffers were announced in December 2020 against the former clerk of the legislature. Craig James initially faced six charges, including multiple counts of breach of trust.

Since that time, a B.C. judge quashed one count of breach of trust for reasons including that it duplicated another charge and would only confuse a jury.

Despite that argument, James will face trial by judge alone when he returns to court in January. He entered a plea of not guilty last month.

James faces three charges of breach of trust and two of fraud in excess of $5,000.

The investigation into James' conduct, as well as the actions of the former sergeant-at-arms, was first made public in November 2018 with the officials' suspension.

Details of the allegations slowly became public, and headlines featured phrases including "luxury trips," "taxpayer-funded booze" and "$13,000 wood chipper."

By May 2019 the investigation had wracked up a $200,000 tab.

The clerk retired that month as then-NDP house leader Mike Farnworth announced a special investigator found James "did engage in misconduct" with thousands of taxpayer dollars.

The same investigation, separate from the criminal investigation and led by a former Supreme Court justice, found that Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz did not engage in misconduct. Other reports suggested that Lenz lied multiple times during the investigation, and that he'd committed neglect of duty.

Lenz has not been charged, and none of the allegations has been proven in court.

