VANCOUVER - The province will introduce legislation Thursday that, if passed, would put a stop to the time change.

However, residents of the province will still set their clocks back this weekend, even if the bill is passed. If it takes effect next year, residents of B.C. will "spring forward" in March, then leave their clocks at that time.

The bill follows a daylight time poll commissioned by the province, which suggested a whopping 93 per cent would prefer to scrap the time change.

Most cited health and wellness as the main reason, though concerns were also raised about having more daylight hours during their evening commute, and the strain the change can put on young children.

"One of the issues that's been raised in the engagement is ensuring we're on a consistent time zone along the west coast of the United States," Attorney General David Eby said Wednesday.

"It's a huge market for us. We're an export-dependent economy so that's a consideration."

The survey asked only if residents of B.C. wanted to keep daylight time year round. It did not ask if they wanted to stop the time change during standard time.

Daylight time, often referred to as "daylight savings time," is in effect from March to November. Clocks are moved forward an hour in the spring, then set back in the fall.

Oregon and Washington are also considering making similar changes. While legislation has been introduced in those states, federal approval is needed to move to DST permanently.

California was considering permanent daylight saving time, but the bill was put on hold in September.

