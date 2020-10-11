Advertisement
Leaked video of BC Liberals insulating NDP's Bowinn Ma shows sexism say observers
Screen shot of the BC Liberals’ leaked Zoom meeting, the video of which was posted to Twitter on Saturday Oct. 10, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- A leaked video from a BC Liberals online Zoom event is drawing condemnation for its sexism and misogyny.
The video, posted to Twitter by a Vancouver podcast host on Saturday night, shows BC Liberal candidate Jane Thornthwaite insulting BC NDP candidate Bowinn Ma, who is running for North Vancouver-Lonsdale.
In the video, Thornthwaite, candidate for North Vancouver-Seymour, is attempting to “roast” Ralph Sultan, a fellow BC Liberal candidate, for what she alleges is his attraction to Ma.
Ma, Thornthwaite and Sultan are all former MLAs and worked at the same time in the legislature. They are all seeking re-election.
“Bowinn is very pretty lady (sic), and she knows that she’s got ‘it,’ and she knows how to get Ralph going.”
Thornthwaite says that Ma and Sultan were at a community event together, and ridicules Ma’s behaviour towards Sultan.
“Both Bowinn Ma and Ralph were stuck on the couch together, very very close together for almost the entire time … But Bowinn knows how to get you (Ralph) … Bowinn would be right up next to him, cuddling, (some) cleavage there.”
Eight other Liberal party members are also on the call, including leader Andrew Wilkinson, and many of them laugh along. In the leaked video clip, no Liberal party speak out against Thornthwaite’s comments.
The video attracted a swift response from B.C. voters, political observers, and politicians, including former Vancouver city councillor Andrea Reimer who said that the comments made in the video are an example of why young women are deterred from going into politics.
Joe Tong, a professor of education at the University of B.C. said the attack on Ma, who is a young woman of colour, will be painful for other young people of colour to witness.
BC Green party leader Sonia Furstenau condemned the comments as “appalling.”
