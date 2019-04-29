Metro Vancouver's watering restrictions kick in on May 1, and rule breakers could face fines as high as $250.

Ahead of the restriction period, here's what you need to know:



When and why are restrictions in effect?

Lawn watering restrictions start across the region this week, and are in effect until Oct. 15. The restrictions are set by Metro Vancouver, and apply to the use of treated drinking water.

Water use can increase by as much as 50 per cent when the weather gets warm and dry, and lawn maintenance is largely to blame.

The restrictions are meant to encourage people to use their water wisely, Metro Vancouver says.

Drinking water comes from rain and snowmelt collected in three watersheds. The restrictions are meant to ensure there's enough drinking water to get residents through the summer.

There are four stages of restrictions, so what's permitted at the start of the season may change if there are concerns of a shortage.



When can I water my lawn?

Days are decided based on address. As of Wednesday, homes with an even-numbered address can water only on Wednesday and Saturday between the hours of 4 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Residents of odd-numbered addresses can water Thursday and Sunday mornings between 4 and 9.

Should the region escalate from Stage 1 to Stage 2, even-numbered addresses can only water on Wednesday, and odd-numbered properties can only water Thursday.

Non-residential properties have different dates and times.

Even-numbered addresses can water between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Mondays, and 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Fridays. Odd-numbered properties can only water their lawns Tuesdays between 1 and 6 a.m. and Fridays between 4 and 9 a.m.

In Stage 2, watering is restricted to Monday for even-numbered properties and Tuesday for odd.

During stages 3 and 4, no lawn watering is allowed for any property types.

Most lawns only need about one inch of water per week, equal to about an hour of watering, the City of Vancouver says.



What about other types of plants?

In Vancouver, hand watering, drip irrigation and spring-loaded shut-off nozzles are permitted at any time of day for vegetable and flower gardens, shrubs, plants and trees.

When the rules kick in, sprinklers can still be used, but only between the hours of 4 and 9 a.m.

The same restrictions are in place for Stage 2, but if the region escalates to Stage 3, sprinklers are no longer permitted. No watering of any gardens or plants is allowed in Stage 4.



Can I wash my car during restricted times?

Vancouver vehicles can only be watered using a device with an automatic spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. The devices are required on hoses in Vancouver year-round for all activities, regardless of water restrictions, as per city bylaw. https://vancouver.ca/your-government/water-works-bylaw.aspx

Washing cars is still allowed in Stage 2, but it's prohibited in Stages 3 and 4, except in cases where there's a safety issue. For example, drivers are permitted to clean their mirrors, windows and licence plates.

Surface and power washing is allowed in Stage 1, but restricted to safety or print preparation reasons only in Stages 2 and 3. It's prohibited during Stage 4 unless ordered by a regulatory authority.