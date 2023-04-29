Lawn watering restrictions come into effect May 1. Here's what the rules are in Metro Vancouver.

Starting May 1, seasonal restrictions will be in effect across Metro Vancouver, limiting lawn watering to once a week.

For residential properties with even-numbered addresses, the designated day is Saturday. Automatic watering is allowed between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. while manual watering is permitted between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Watering for residential properties with odd-numbered addresses is allowed on Sundays during the same timeframes.

Non-residential properties with even-numbered addresses get their turn on Mondays, odd-numbered addresses on Tuesdays. Automatic watering is allowed between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. while manual watering is allowed between 6 a.m and 9 a.m.

Each of Metro Vancouver's member municipalities is responsible for enforcing the restrictions. In the City of Vancouver, breaking the rules can come with a fine of $250. Surrey residents are looking at a $200 fine, while it's $150 for those in Burnaby.

Watering of trees, shrubs, and flowers using a sprinkler is allowed every day between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. Hand watering or using drip irrigation is allowed anytime.

Edible plants are exempt from all restrictions.

Indoor water use – for toilets, faucets, showers and appliances – only accounts for 40 per cent of Metro Vancouver’s total, while outdoor use makes up the remaining 60, the district website says, which is one of the reasons why conservation efforts focus on outdoor use.

Typically, the restrictions remain in effect until Oct. 15 but they can be extended based on coditions.