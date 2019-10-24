

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





On CTV Morning Live we had the chance to learn about an exciting new master planned community in Langley by Vesta Properties.

Latimer Village at Latimer Heights has their grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 26. These stunning one-, two- and three-bedroom urban condos are designed with a millennial mindset.

Once completed everything you need will be in walking distance. This anchor of the Latimer Heights community will consist of a neighbourhood shopping district filled with boutique style shops, restaurants, services and offices.

The location of this community is a highlight as it is in the heart of the Lower Mainland. There is easy access to the Trans-Canada Highway, or you can leave your car at home and utilize the Carvolth Exchange Park and Ride to connect with the SkyTrain.

When you are done your day's adventures, you can return to your urban oasis. There is an abundance of green space planned within the 74-acre community, including a tranquil park and a pond where you can channel your inner zen.

This master planned community is the largest in the township's history.

When Latimer Heights is fully built it will be home to a new elementary school and a diverse range of housing options.

The Latimer Village VIP opening was a huge success with people lining up before the sunrise. This phase of urban village condos is about 50 per cent sold. The discovery centre grand opening to the public is on Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 5 p.m.