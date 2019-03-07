

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada has lifted a snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver as an unstable airmass moved across the region.

The agency originally sent out an alert warning of an extra five centimetres of snow expected in Coquitlam and Maple Ridge by Thursday afternoon.

The warning was the second for Metro Vancouver in as many days.

Reported snowfall accumulations ranged from five centimetres to 25 centimetres at higher elevations after a frontal system hit the region on Wednesday.

The agency said heavy flurries would continue through Thursday afternoon, but by 3 p.m., that prediction had not materialized.

Environment Canada reminded residents to take the necessary precautions in the event of snow or other adverse weather conditions.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the alert read.

"If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."



Classes cancelled at SFU

Unexpectedly snowy conditions prompted Simon Fraser University to cancel all classes scheduled for Thursday morning, and again in the afternoon.

Staff blamed "unforecasted weather conditions" for potentially hazardous road conditions on the way up to SFU's Burnaby Mountain campus, and urged students to stay home pending further notice.

"Please delay commuting to Burnaby campus at this time. All classes that start before noon are cancelled," the university said on Twitter.

SFU said conditions were improving enough to allow classes to resume as of noon, but advised students to give themselves extra commuting time.

However, the university again cancelled classes starting at 4:30 p.m. or later, citing weather as its reason. The school advised students to follow TransLink on Twitter for alerts about getting home.

The Bennett Library is also closed.

Some social media users expressed frustration at the university's handling of snowy conditions this winter.

"You have students walking up in heavy snow with no way down. Absurd," one Twitter use wrote.

Others noted Environment Canada issued weather warnings for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Wednesday, though Burnaby was not among the cities affected.